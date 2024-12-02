Space NK picks Adyen to help support international growth

A diverse range of payment solutions and a deep understanding of local markets was crucial to Space NK when choosing a payment partner. Using Adyen’s singular platform, Space NK will have visibility of transactions across regions to better understand trends and optimise the approach in each market.

Space NK will also roll out Adyen’s RevenueProtect for customer experience and fraud prevention. By using machine learning and a rule-based approach, RevenueProtect can identify the behaviours behind each transaction, allowing Space NK to determine genuine shoppers and block fraudsters without adding unnecessary friction to the checkout.

