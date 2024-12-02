Sovrin Foundation adds Chain Partners, CynjaTech, NEC, and Tech Systems

These organizations are dedicated to enabling self-sovereign identity for all and join a diverse ecosystem of more than 60 organizations around the world that help support the operation of the Sovrin Network—a decentralized network allowing identity holders to personally manage their own digital identifications.

Chain Partners is a global blockchain company builder in South Korea whose primary business areas include cryptocurrency exchange, blockchain advisory, cryptocurrency payments, financial services, blockchain media, education, and research and development.

CynjaTech is currently working on a proof of concept that would use the Sovrin Network to offer privacy, security, data control, and a digital identity to children as they learn to navigate the Internet.

NEC Corporation is the first Sovrin Steward in Japan – the company aims to be a leading contributor to the popularization of self-sovereign identity in that country.

Tech Systems Limited provides comprehensive IT based solutions, procurement services, and specialized engineering services for the public and private sectors. As the first Steward in Nigeria, the company envisions the Sovrin Network as a tool with the capability to provide self-sovereign identity to the country’s more than 180 million citizens.

The Sovrin Foundation, the international non-profit that administers the Sovrin Network, an open source project operated by independent Stewards that uses distributed ledger to give every person, organization, and thing the ability to own and control their own permanent digital identity.