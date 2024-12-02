SouthXchange lists Brazio to boost crypto usage in in South America

The Brazio cryptocurrency offers a solution to the unbanked problem in Brazil, as users will be able to experience increased assurance of the security of their personal funds and decreased costs to transact, according to the official press release. The cryptocurrency has been developed by Online Blockchain, which has partnered with ADVFN Brazil for the project. The listing of Brazio on SouthXchange will aid proliferation of the cryptocurrency in the South American market.

SouthXchange is a currency management platform built and operated by PRO-Systems. The first tool implemented in SouthXchange is a modern exchange platform that allows users to trade currencies. Current market needs are being identified and additional tools will be built as required.