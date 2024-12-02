Southeast Asian m-payments company Soft Space acquires Fasspay

Soft Space currently partners with 14 banks in the Southeast Asian region, where its point-of-sale systems are used. Clients currently include CIMB Group, an investment bank in Asia outside of Japan.

The acquisition price was undisclosed. Furthermore, the acquisition is set to enable Soft Space to add companies in the retail, aviation, and automobile industries, including Air Asia and Toyota, to its list of customers. Soft Space will also be able to access small-to-medium enterprises via the Malaysian government’s SME Corp initiative, since Fasspay is an appointed merchant acquirer.