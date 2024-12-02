Southeast Asia B2C ecommerce market reaches USD 6 bln

These are the latest findings from Frost & Sullivan reported in the E-Commerce Q4 2017 update released in February 2018.

Indonesia remains the single largest B2C ecommerce market in the region and its Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) grew by over 25% during the Q4 of 2017.

Indonesia contributed to over one-third of the SEA ecommerce market (in terms of GMV), whereas other markets in the region with the exception of Thailand contributed double digits numbers. Thailands B2C ecommerce market size is less than half of Indonesia.

During the Q4 of 2017, retailers introduced a number of popular marketing campaigns to attract consumers to spend more during the year-end festive season.

These include Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales as well as the traditional Christmas and year-end flash sales. These activities drove sales and resulted in higher traffic on their websites and/ or mobile applications.

The research excludes electronic sales of: