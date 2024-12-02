South Korea: Kona launches payment platform

Kona payment is an end-to-end solution for card issuers that supports tokenization, physical cards, mobile payments via HCE and SIM-based secure elements, and wearable devices.

The cloud-based solution supports two kinds of payment methods: mobile HCE card and the plastic card dubbed Kona Pay card. It supports four types of secure element form factors — physical cards, wearable devices, uSIMs and HCE.

The company says Kona payment is a platform for issuers to provide their own branded wallets with digitization and tokenization, giving them the mobile SDKs so that they can customise it into their own wallet.