The adoption of ActiveX forced all South Korean internet users to download Internet Explorer, leading to the huge adoption in the region, itproportal.com reports. This move away from SEED cipher will allow South Koreans to have the freedom of choosing the web browser, with Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari all viable alternatives.

The Korean Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning will provide funding and support to have 90 out of 100 of the top online websites ‘ActiveX Free’ by 2017. Even though mobile providers like Apple and Samsung do not encrypt mobile payments through SEED cipher, for the millions still using desktops in the region it is bothersome to keep booting up Internet Explorer for purchases.

Even though South Korea’s internet adoption has not been harmed by the need for Internet Explorer, online shopping has been hurt when compared to other developed internet countries like the United States, the UK and places like Singapore and Taiwan.