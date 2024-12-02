South African payments startup Yoco raises USD 16 mln

Yoco offers a card reader and app that allow users to turn smartphones into payment terminals and targets small businesses that do not accept cards.

Currently, only 7% of South African small businesses accept card payments despite a card penetration rate of 75% percent, according to Reuters. The company has a base of more than 27,000 small businesses, 75% of which had never accepted cards previously.

Investors in the funding round included venture capital companies Partech, Orange Digital Ventures, the Dutch Development Bank and South Africa’s FutureGrowth.