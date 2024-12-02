South African Naspers to sell Polish unit Allegro

Unlike in many countries, where Ebay is the primary online market place for consumers, Allegro is Polands preferred internet auctioneer with 12.5 million users a month.

Allegro Polish is an ecommerce company. Naspers bought it in 2007 for GBP 946 million and used the Allegro model in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Ukraine, or Russia. Its Polish operations also include smaller web auctioneers, Internet price comparison services and messaging service Gadu-Gadu.

Allegro is in restructuring mode, planning to focus on its core businesses. The company sold its business portals operator Bankier.pl to the Polish unit of Swedish publishing group Bonnier for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1915, Naspers is a multinational media and internet group with operations in over 133 countries. Its main operations are in ecommerce, pay-television and related technologies and print media.