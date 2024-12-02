South African ecommerce growth still under 1% – report

Ecommerce has maintained a higher than 20% growth rate since the turn of the century and, in 2015, it was worth ZAR 7.5 billion (USD 0.49 billion). In 2016, the growth is expected to surpass ZAR 9 billion (USD 0.58 billion), memeburn.com reports.

Online retail makes up a small portion of the ZAR 37 billion (USD 2.42 billion) that South Africans are expected to spend in 2016. Online retail sales for 2016-2020 will double over this period, according to Online Retail in South Africa 2016 report, released by World Wide Worx, the source cites.

The total number of online shoppers in South Africa at the beginning of 2015 was 3225 million (60.8% of the internet user base).