South Africa: PayFast integrates Bitcoin as payment method

The company has partnered the Bitcoin exchange BitX for the integration of the digital currency.

Bitcoin is seen in the African and developing markets as a solution to the problems of high money-transfer fees, as well as an opportunity to offer banking services to the numerous unbanked citizens.

During the initial launch period, Bitcoin transactions on PayFast are expected to be more convenient, as compared to the traditional credit card, Instant EFT and voucher payment methods, but could rise after that period depending on consumer interest.