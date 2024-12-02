South Africa: new retail body to be formed

The new body representatives, cited by the source, have stated that SAIRA, an ‘interactive membership community’ has been created for the purpose of promoting, supporting and protecting the county’s online retailers. Moreover, it offers online shoppers independent and impartial guidance on proper use for online purchases.

Gary Amstutz, co-founder of SAIRA, has claimed that the body will have a ratings and review model for consumers to interact with online retailers following their purchase.

A recent study from the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB South Africa) conducted by the research company Effective Measure for 2013 indicates that books and travel, as well as entertainment items are the top categories in terms of online purchases by customers in the country. The same study reports that South African customers are more and more into online shopping, but do not make a habit out of it yet, as the majority of internet users made a digital purchase at least once every six months.