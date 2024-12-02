South Africa: Kalahari, Takealot merger is legally approved

The merger will be implemented in two steps: in the former step, Takealot will acquire Kalahari from MIH Internet Africa whereas, in the latter step, Tiger Global, the investing company of Takealot, will cede part of its shares in the online retailer to MIH. As such, Tiger Global and MIH will become equal shareholders in the merged entity, sanews.gov.za reports.

However, CC stipulates, as a condition for the approval of the merger, that no more than 200 employees will be dismissed and training courses will be established to support the laid off personnel.