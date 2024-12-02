South Africa: customers buy online but not often

Digital purchasing was not very highly rated, with 4% and 16.3% of internet users buying online once a week or month, respectively. Even in the 3-month timeframe, only 17.5% said they made a digital purchase once during that period.

The reports issued by the research company PricewaterhouseCoopers showed similar findings, with the highest percentages making purchases several times per year (45%) or monthly (32%) in 2013. Just 2% bought daily, while 12% purchased weekly.

The same study also found that the number of first-time digital buyers jumped 25% year-over-year. The IAB South Africa/Effective Measure report found that the most common amount spent monthly on digital purchases among internet users in South Africa was between USD 21 (ZAR 201) and USD 52 (ZAR 500).

Books and travel, as well as entertainment items were the top categories in terms of online purchases by customers in South Africa.

