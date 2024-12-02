Souq users in the UAE redirected to a new Amazon site

Souq users in the UAE are now automatically redirected to Amazon.ae, and will have access to products sold by Amazon in the US as well as more payment options, according to a statement from a Souq representative.

Amazon.ae features regional specific deals, such as sales pegged to Ramadan, the Islamic holy month. Souq will still be available in other countries where it operates, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The online shopping industry in the Middle East and North Africa is poised for explosive growth. Ecommerce in the region was worth USD 8.3 billion in 2017, and is expected to more than triple to USD 28.5 billion by 2022.