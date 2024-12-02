Sopras platform to assist Rabobank IDB achieve PSD2 compliance

According to the supplier, Sopra’s platform aims to assist financial entities and banks in their PSD2 compliance journey. The DxP platform provides ‘sandboxes’ or test environments, allowing fintechs to experiment on access point APIs and test data implemented by banks. The platform, in addition, will provide integrated analytics and monitoring to utilize new data flows generated by the PSD2 ecosystem. The platform aims to provide RabobankIDB with the flexibility to accommodate Open Banking into its system with optimal costs.

Rabobank is a full-range financial services provider, comprising of independent local Rabobanks plus Rabobank Nederland, their umbrella organisation, and a number of specialist subsidiaries. Rabobank IDB, part of the Dutch group Rabobank, is a savings bank with payment capabilities operating in Belgium and Germany.

Recently, Sopra Steria announced that they would be carrying out transformation and implement Sopra Banking Platform for seven Sparda banks in Germany.