Sopra Banking to support ABN AMROs wealth management app KENDU

The partnership will facilitate ABN AMRO to use Sopra’s Direct Banking on SaaS software for Kendu’s core banking operations.

According to the supplier, Kendu provides an overview of required and periodic investments in a bid to achieve customer objectives, proactive management and assists in the selection of funds.

Recently, Sopra Banking Software has entered into a partnership with UK-based personal data security platform digi.me in order to use digi.me’s Private Sharing solution for encouraging its bank clients to provide customized financial service offerings.