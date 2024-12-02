Sopra Banking Software, digi.me team to boost banking data security

The seeds for the partnership were laid in June 2018, when digi.me won the first edition of the Sopra Banking Open Banking Challenge (OBC). The goal of the 36-hour challenge was to pitch innovative service demonstrators based on the Digital eXperience Platform (DxP).

Sopra Banking Software has therefore created the DxP, which enables its clients to rely on traditional banking services such as account and credit card management, as well as other services in the ecosystem, while tailoring them to their specific and long-term needs.

Digi.me’s private sharing solution provides a way for banks to access customer data that is already GDPR-compliant, as all interactions are based on user consent. Banks can build direct and meaningful relationships with customers who are ready and willing to share their personal data in exchange for personalised services or offers.