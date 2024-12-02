Sophos upgrades Intercept X Advanced with endpoint detection and response

Intercept X with EDR is powered by Sophos’ deep learning neural network, which is trained on hundreds of millions of samples to look for suspicious attributes of malicious code to detect threats. Thus, utilizers can identify and respond to suspicious threats by comparing the DNA of suspicious files against the malware samples already categorized in SophosLabs.

To maintain visibility into the threat landscape, SophosLabs tracks, deconstructs and analyses 400,000 unique and previously unseen malware attacks each day in a constant search for attack novelty and cybercriminal innovation.

Sophos Intercept X with EDR is integrated with Sophos Central, a cloud-based unified console for managing Sophos’ portfolio of products, allowing end users and Managed Security Partners to make decisions based on EDR intelligence from a single source.