Sonys FeliCa NFC technology equips Apple Pay in Japan

Apple Pay will be supported by Japanese credit and prepaid cards issued by AEON, Credit Saison, JCB, Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos, Orient Corporation, Sumitomo Mitsui Card, Toyota Finance, UC Cards and View Card. According to NFC World, this represents more than three-quarters of all credit card spending in Japan. Additionally, KDDI, NTT Docomo and Softbank, mobile network operators, will also support the service, along with payment networks American Express, Mastercard, iD and QuicPay.

When the payment service rolls out in Japan in October 2016, Apple Pay will enable in-store, in-app and online transactions. Besides payments capabilities, Apple is also introducing support for transit in Japan with Maps in iOS 10, so commuters can easily find ride details, including fare breakdowns that automatically show Suica, a rechargeable contactless smart card used as a fare card on train lines in Japan, pricing right on their device.

The Apple Maps team is going to roll out transit in Japan, according to company’s representatives. That’s the perfect fit — transit in maps, the ability to figure out what it is going to cost to get on your route and to be able to pay it automatically with your Apple Watch or your iPhone.