Sony, Wirecard team up for digital payment technology

Amongst other features, the new watch bands utilise NFC technology. wena also incorporates contactless payments, advanced fitness tracking, and direct link-ups for phone notifications, and Wirecard will be the launch issuer.

By using Wirecard’s boon app for iOS and Android, customers will be able to add a virtual card to the wena app and set up automatic top ups, providing a simple way for everyone to access funds, no matter who they bank with.

wena stands for ‘Wear Electronics Naturally’ and the strap is available in two styles – metal and silicone. The new watch range can be pre-ordered in the UK and Ireland.

