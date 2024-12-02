Sony Financial Ventures and NKB Group invest in Bitwala

As a result, the crypto-banking service in the European Economic Area, Germany-based, has raised so far 13 million Euro in Series A funding round. The funds will be used to accelerate growth by attracting new customers, recruiting talent, and starting offering Bitcoin accounts for businesses.

The banks has retail customers in all 31 countries of the European Economic Area (EEA), and its banking service offers a free current account with a built-in Bitcoin wallet as well as BTC trading options. Bitwala enables its customers to trade Bitcoin directly out of a current account, hosted by Berlin-based solarisBank.

The crypto-bank charges 1% fee for Bitcoin trading, while the current account (B2C) and the Bitwala Debit Card come free of charge. About half of the customer base resides in Germany - most other European Bitwala customers live in Austria, UK, Switzerland, Italy, or France.