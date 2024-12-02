Sony Entertainment Network launches mobile billing in Canada

The new feature enables users of participating mobile networks in Canada to top up their account wallet to purchase content from the PlayStation Store and across Sony Entertainment Network using their mobile phone accounts.

From launch, wallet top-ups with mobile billing can be made through the PlayStation Store on PlayStation 3 (PS3) or Account Management via the Sony Entertainment Network website. Customers can choose ‘mobile’ as the payment option, enter their mobile phone number, and respond via SMS to confirm the wallet top-up. The wallet top-up charge will appear on their next mobile phone bill, or is debited against their pre-paid account.

In August 2013, Sony Network Entertainment and Sony Computer Entertainment launched mobile billing in the US in collaboration with Boku.