Some US consumers willing to switch platforms to get Apple Pay - survey

According to a recent study from market research firm Lab42, 54% of the 500 respondents would consider using Apple Pay, while the remaining 46% were split evenly between those who would not consider using it (23%) and those who are still unsure about the service (23%).

Respondents have also cited the top four benefits of Apple Pay as its security, the fact that they don’t have to worry about losing their credit or debit cards or carrying their physical cards in their wallets, and the simplicity of setting up the service.

With regard to mobile payments in general, 30% of those surveyed have said they would be willing to switch banks in order to gain access to mobile payments. However, 42% have said they are worried about the inability to make a payment if their smartphone battery dies, 60% are concerned about what will happen if their credit card information gets stolen when making a mobile payment and 55% are worried about their smartphone getting stolen.

The survey has also found that 63% of respondents have heard of Google Wallet and, among that group, 32% have used it. The top three places consumers would like to use mobile payments include grocery stores, retail stores and gas stations and 35% of respondents anticipate they will start using mobile payments within the next six months.