



As part of their collaboration, ModernTV Group is set to utilise Solidgate’s knowledge in payment processing to further improve its checkout experience. Since its inception back in 2015, ModernTV Group has been offering simplified broadcasting to TVs, computers, and tablets, providing a unified IPTV experience. Through features that focus on optimising home entertainment, the company delivers more programming IPTV solutions directly to viewers.











With a commitment to simplifying international online payments, Solidgate delivers internet businesses client-oriented payment gateway services that centre on serving the specific needs, demands, and preferences of its users. Also, the company provides the ability to accept credit and debit card payments from buyers, regardless of their location. Solidgate aims to allow its users to create a secure environment by equipping them with an AntiFraud system, designed to support them in detecting and preventing fraud.





Solidgate and ModernTV Group’s partnership

By including Apple Pay and Google Pay in the checkout process, ModernTV Group intends to allow its customers to benefit from a secure and efficient one-click payment experience. Joining forces is set to enable Solidgate and ModernTV Group to work on advancing online payment standards, offering safe, simplified, and user-friendly experiences to IPTV customers across Europe.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from ModernTV Group mentioned that collaborating with Solidgate has enabled their company until now to integrate secure and convenient payment options that meet the needs of customers, as well as their preferences. At the same time, the initiative supports the company in scaling its IPTV offerings while Solidgate manages the complexities of payment processing.