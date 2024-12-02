Solidgate, a global payment processing platform, has teamed up with DRESSX to support the latter in expanding into B2C and allow it to move from a web-based experience to a mobile, app-driven model.

As part of this transition, Solidgate is set to assist with the payments part, enabling DRESSX to scale while also ensuring a simplified and optimal user experience globally. As a digital fashion retailer, DRESSX allows users to wear digital outfits from brands such as Balenciaga, Bershka, and American Eagle. With the company’s platform, customers can dress their avatars in a digital world, expanding their options.

DRESSX’s development strategy

After scaling its services in the B2B space, DRESSX now plans to centre its efforts on consumer-driven growth. The company’s mission is to develop a direct-to-consumer subscription model that enables users to access digital fashion at scale. Aiming to reach a global app-first audience, DRESSX required a partner to offer simplified payments worldwide while ensuring scalability and security. Considering this, the company decided to collaborate with Solidgate to meet this challenge.

As part of this alliance, Solidgate is set to offer the DRESSX team advanced payment solutions that can assist with its B2C strategy, including:

Orchestration platform which integrates DRESSX’s existing setup, allowing the company to include new payment methods and providers more efficiently;

Global acquiring services allowing DRESSX to deliver a localised payment experience to users across North America and Europe, among others;

Fraud prevention and security, with Solidgate’s tools and adaptive 3DS facilitating an added layer of protection and a secure checkout experience for customers;

Subscription engine which supports DRESSX in scaling customer lifetime value (LTV) with capabilities such as smart retries, tax structures, and an automatic card updater;

Network tokens enabling the company to store and manage payment information;

Dedicated merchant support.

Currently, DRESSX is developing a B2C following in markets such as the US and Europe, with plans to expand globally. Solidgate intends to assist the company in growing its presence while providing it with the tools it requires to do so.