The service allows companies to hold, send, and receive funds across borders using multi-currency accounts, with features designed to reduce the time and administrative burden often associated with opening business accounts and handling cross-border payments.

According to representatives from Solidgate, the new offering addresses some of the common challenges faced by businesses operating or expanding in the EU, including slow onboarding processes, excessive paperwork, and high compliance barriers. The Treasury platform is intended to simplify access to financial infrastructure and facilitate operations for businesses that rely heavily on cross-border transactions.

Aimed at digital companies expanding internationally

The Treasury product includes multi-currency accounts with unique IBANs, with initial support for EUR and future plans to add USD and GBP. Accounts are issued without intermediaries, allowing businesses to receive funds directly. Treasury is integrated with SEPA for both regular and instant transfers (via RT1 and TIPS), and direct SWIFT access is expected to be added in future updates.

Solidgate officials say onboarding is intended to be minimal, with only essential documentation required, and pricing is structured on a pay-as-you-use model. There are no setup fees, but costs apply for specific services such as outgoing SEPA transfers and account maintenance.

Several additional features are scheduled for release in the future. These include currency conversion with transparent rates, mass payouts via Visa Direct and Mastercard Move, and the issuance of virtual corporate cards for business expenses, compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The Treasury platform targets three main user groups: entrepreneurs who need access to banking infrastructure, small and medium-sized enterprises expanding into new markets, and existing Solidgate customers looking to integrate incoming and outgoing payments within a single environment.

Solidgate describes Treasury as part of an effort to offer an all-in-one solution for digital companies by combining payment orchestration with funds management. The goal is to reduce the reliance on multiple service providers and streamline financial operations through a unified platform.