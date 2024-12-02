Soldo gets e-money licence from the Irish central bank

The licence enables Soldo to offer payment and spend management services to businesses without obstacles in Ireland, across the European Union under passporting rights.

Soldo is the third company ever to be granted an e-money licence from the Irish central bank, following in the footsteps of Facebook in 2016.

The company will migrate over half of its business regardless of the resolution of Brexit talks, which comes from the EU, from its UK regulated e-money institution to Ireland.

Soldo has raised over EUR 28 million since its launch in 2016 from Accel, InReach Ventures and Connect Ventures.

Starling Bank is currently getting ready for its Irish licence, while Google got its Irish payments licence in January of this year.