solarisBank offers banking support for the crypto and blockchain industry

With this move, the Berlin-based technology company is extending its range of services and will form a technological and regulatory bridge between the worlds of banking and blockchain. The Blockchain Factory will be used by solarisBank to offer banking services to companies whose business is directly or indirectly based on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. One example of these services is the ‘Blockchain Company Account’ for the banking business of blockchain companies.

Furthermore, services for global cryptocurrency marketplaces will be made available to enable buying and selling fiat currencies; such as the solarisBank ‘Automated Trust Account’, an automated escrow account for cryptocurrency marketplaces.

The first cooperation in this field has already begun with vPE Bank. Together, solarisBank and vPE enable institutional trading of cryptocurrencies. Further services in the field of digital banking and debit cards for blockchain companies are currently being integrated by other corporate customers. Cryptocurrency wallets and bank accounts can thus be combined in an integrated service offer.