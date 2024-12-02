solarisBank, Boerse Stuttgart to develop trading system for crypto trading venue

The trading system is set to launch in the first half of 2019. In addition, solarisBank will provide the required crypto trading banking services to Boerse Stuttgart Group. To begin with, established crypto currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum will be available for trading on the German exchange’s trading venue.

Once the ICO platform of Boerse Stuttgart Group, which is currently being developed, is live, tokens issued there will also be available for trading in the secondary market. The crypto trading venue is open to both private and institutional investors and facilitates order opportunities comparable to securities trading. Open order books provide information about existing orders and the current market situation at all times. Investors’ orders are executed according to fixed rules.

Regulation as a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) is being sought for the crypto trading venue.