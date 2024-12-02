SOL Wallet launches in South Africa

The company develops a money management platform for retail customers, where anyone can deposit, save, invest, make payments, and manage their expenses via mobile and web apps.

SOL Wallet allows users to register and create multi-currency accounts online, buy and sell currencies at interbank rates, trade crypto, pay service providers and utility bills, send money to friends, get a SOL card and pay in stores – all via a mobile app, free of charge within certain usage limits.

SOL is currently conducting the closed beta testing in South Africa.