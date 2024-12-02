Sokrati launches ecommerce marketing & analytics platform

The solution combines acquisition and retention marketing with data-led applications on a single platform designed for retailers and ecommerce marketplaces.

OnlineSales.ai wants to become a retailers operating system for user acquisition, retention & monetization. The platform gathers and mines billions of data points to build product catalogue intelligence, map user behaviour, as well as the dynamics of retail economics. This information is then manipulated by a system based on AI technology and centralized on the OnlineSales platform that hosts connected apps across marketing, user experience and data technologies.

Sokrati was formed by ex-Amazon employees from Seattle in 2009. It provides services for digital transformation for companies working in sectors like banking, fintech, auto, telecom and CPG