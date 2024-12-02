Sohar International integrates biometric authentication tech for mobile banking

The biometric security features are meant to combat financial fraud and identity theft. These security features are built with encryption of data exchange based on the industry standards and a dual factor authentication. As such, fingerprint authentication is compatible with Android and IOS mobile phones, as they are fingerprint scanner enabled, whereas Face ID is compatible with newer version iPhones.

The company’s mobile banking application, ‘one minute banking’, offers 24/7 access to the customers’ bank accounts. Its features include online utility bills and credit card payments, mobile recharge, fund transfers, and account operation. Also, the app works on all mobile phones, and is customised for iPhones and Android with menus in both English and Arabic. Furthermore, it has the SMS Banking Services, which offers automated alerts of all transactions on the user’s account directly on their mobile phones.