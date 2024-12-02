SoftPark Technologies launches eDigiCash crypto-currency payment gateway

Merchants who do not need full shopping cart capability can now process their payments directly through the eDigiCash gateway and get paid in Bitcoin or Litecoin, with other crypto-currencies to be added in the future.

Merchants can get their API ID and API KEY online. The gateway can switch between production and test environments by simply changing an HTML parameter. The checkout page is optimized for both mobile and computer users, and currently supports English, German and French.

SoftPark Technologies provides solutions to help online merchants develop their e-business and benefit from the global digital economy.