SoftNice launches cloud-based e-procurement spend management platform

Manugics by SoftNice will help automate processes with a unified platform for standardised process, and faster execution with a categorized spend data for detailed insights. It is easy to set up, deploy and use with no extensive training and can work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A systems.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Manugics will refine and redefine procurement with several procurement tools. Manugics procurement solutions provide a vendor management module including contracts management, e-invoicing, spend analysis which ensures that the entire procure to pay journey is streamlined into one interface giving users transparency, procurement intelligence and insightful reports helping businesses make better procurement decisions.