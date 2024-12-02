Softgate partners InComm to expand payment network

As a result, InComm-integrated retailers can now enable consumers to make cash bill payments in-store for 12,000 billers.

Cashtie enables bill payment providers to add cash payment options to their existing applications. With Cashtie, partners can provide companies the ability to let consumers send cash or pay in cash for their utility bills, loans and more at nearby retail locations. Cashtie customers can leverage InComm’s global retail network, potentially turning the cash registers at nearly 400,000 points of retail distribution into cash payment locations with no additional POS integration required.

The Cashtie API enables providers to add a cash payment option for their customers. To get started, providers sign up for the API and build their application with just a few lines of code. They can then leverage InComm’s existing integrations with retailers to enable cash transactions at the POS, right at the cash register.

Softgate Systems, formerly known as IPP of America, provides an open electronic exchange connecting product and service providers to the cash-preferred consumer base. Softgate Systems provides walk-in bill payment, domestic and international prepaid wireless, prepaid long distance, gift cards, international top-ups and international bill payments through their PayXchange service.

InComm is a provider of prepaid products, services and transaction technologies to retailers, brands and consumers. InComm supports 400,000 points of distribution. InComm has offices in North and South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In recent news, InComm has struck a deal with Money Online (MOL), an Asian online payment service provider, to introduce the point-of-sale-activated (POSA) gift card mall solutions in Southeast Asia.