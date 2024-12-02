Softcard shuts down mobile apps after Google deal

Softcard (formerly known as ISIS) is a joint venture between AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to create a carrier-controlled method to pay for store purchases with one’s smartphone.

For now, the Softcard app will continue to work. Users can continue to tap to pay, redeem offers and apply loyalty at more than 275,000 locations across the US. In the near future, the Softcard app will shut down and all wallets will be terminated.

Part of Google’s agreement with Softcard makes Wallet the go-to payment platform on devices running Android KitKat (and eventually above) from the three Softcard carriers. That means the Softcard shut down won’t impact Android users in any meaningful way. But the Softcard app on Windows Phone (it debuted in November 2014) was the sole viable mobile payment option for Microsoft’s mobile users in the US. Softcard’s Windows Phone app will continue to operate for now and a definitive shut down date is forthcoming.