SoftBank Vision Fund to put USD 100 mln in joint venture with ZhongAn

The two companies announced the partnership earlier in August 2018, without sharing the size of the investment.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund will own 51% of the venture that aims to sell the China-based company’s technology to financial and healthcare businesses in Asia-Pacific. ZhongAn will hold a 49% stake in the venture, which will have an initial capital of USD 200 million.

Earlier in 2018, SoftBank Group has announced that it will team up with Paytm to launch a mobile payments service in Japan.