SoftBank to trial RCS and blockchain-based mobile payments service

The service is based on the Rich Communication Services (RCS) global messaging standard and TBCASofts cross-carrier blockchain platform.

Synchronoss has delivered in Japan a multi-channel communications platform, which covers SMS, email and RCS. TBCASoft has been working with SoftBank, under the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG) Consortium, to deliver a cross-carrier blockchain platform called CCPS (Cross-Carrier Payment Service), which facilitates global mobile payment services among global telecommunication carriers.

The mobile payments service PoC is designed to allow users to make a range of in-store, mobile and digital purchases directly from their device.

A mobile customer based in Japan, for example, can travel to the US and make a purchase in dollars via RCS which is supported by SoftBank and Synchronoss. In addition, RCS global messaging standard can be used to send a payment. The flexibility of the CCPS blockchain API enables the recipient to use an RCS-based messaging app or legacy messaging service like SMS or mobile email, to receive person-to-person (P2P) money transfers through the RCS wallet app in the same country or overseas.