SoftBank rolls out USD 800 million investment in SCF company Greensill

Morgan Stanley were financial advisors and Allen & Overy were legal advisors to Greensill on the transaction. Closing of the investment is subject to various regulatory approvals.

Greensill is a non-bank bond issuer, working with more than 100 global institutional investors, unlocking capital to provide more than USD 60 billion of financing to more than 8 million customers across 60 countries.

The SoftBank Vision Fund was created to make large-scale and long-term investments in foundational platform businesses seeking to enable the next age of innovation. Greensill is a specialist supply chain finance company founded in 2011 and headquartered in London.