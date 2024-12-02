SoftBank reports profit in Q2 of 2017

SoftBank noted that Amazon is still losing money on ecommerce while SoftBank is stepping up its investments Amazons international ecommerce segment posted a net loss of USD 936 million when it reported Q3 earnings.

SoftBanks focus has been on growing its customer base and market share, with investments that successfully are rivaling Amazon in Asian markets.

SoftBank has invested in Alibaba, Yahoo! Japan Shopping, sports e-commerce company Fanatics, a sports ecommerce company, and Flipkart.

Yahoo! Japan Shopping maintains the biggest ecommerce selection in Japan with more than 290 million items, Flipkart holds 60% of the ecommerce market in India and Alibaba has grown net revenue by 61% in 2016.