SoftBank, Paytm to roll out mobile payments service in Japan

SoftBank, which has invested in Paytm, announced that the service would be launched during the fall of 2018, through a joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp.

Technology companies, telecoms operators and banks are increasingly offering such services in Japan, according to Reuters.

Earlier in June 2018, Alibaba has joined SoftBank to invest 15 billion India rupee (USD 222 million) in Indian ecommerce platform Paytm Mall.