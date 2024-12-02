SoftBank leads USD 440 mln funding round in UK challenger bank OakNorth

The funding will be used to expand OakNorth’s SME loan origination and credit capabilities to North American banks and lending institutions.

In addition, it will promote its OakNorth Analytical Intelligence (ON AI) platform, already being used by banks across the US, Europe and Asia with combined assets of over USD 800 billion.

One example includes NIBC Bank in the Netherlands which participated in the USD 100 million fundraising the group closed in September 2018.