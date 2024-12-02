SoftBank explores blockchain to improve online authentication

The company has teamed up with US-based blockchain startup TBCASoft for the initiative and has created a working group within an existing blockchain consortium of telecom carriers, the Carrier Blockchain Study Group (CBSG).

SoftBank aims to utilize TBCASoft’s application framework, the Cross-Carrier Identification System (CCIS), to enable blockchain-based identification and authentication services. TBCASoft’s CCIS system uses zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT) that enables the issuing, storing and authentication of users’ identification in a private and secure way, CoinDesk cited SoftBank.

TBCASoft and SoftBank are also looking to collaborate with other telecom operators under the CBSG consortium for the initiative.