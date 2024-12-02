Sofort, Oponeo in online payments deal

As per the agreement, Oponeo e-shop will offer Sofort Banking, the independent e-payment method, on the markets of seven countries: Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, France, Spain, United Kingdom and Italy.

When making a purchase in an Oponeo store, customers can now choose the Sofort Banking method of payment. Then they indicate their bank and fill in the log data to online banking in a secure form. The operation has to be confirmed by a TAN verification code. In the next step, a bank transfer is processed by the bank.

When the order and payment process are completed, the seller receives a confirmation of the transfer initiated by the buyer.

Sofort Banking works like an automated payment in advance made via an ordinary bank transfer. The system supports traditional payment methods and prepayments. Currently, Sofort Banking is offered by almost 25000 online shops in 10 countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Spain) and is handling over 3 million of transactions per month.

In recent news, Atos subsidiary for e-payment services Worldline has inked a contract with Sofort to expend its online payment platform with Sofort Banking direct payment method.