Sofort introduces Sofort Uberweisung

Once a consumer has selected Sofort Uberweisung amongst the payment options, he is automatically forwarded to the encrypted payment form. Here, the user receives information on the online shop and on the payment transaction for orientation during the payment procedure.

Sofort Banking works like an automated payment in advance made via an ordinary bank transfer. The system supports traditional payment methods and prepayments. Currently, Sofort Banking is offered by almost 25000 online shops in 10 countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Spain) and is handling over 3 million of transactions per month.

In recent news, Sofort has inked an agreement with Oponeo, a Poland-based tire industry provider.