Sofort Banking plans to expand in all major European markets

Sofort is also present in markets like Poland, Belgium, Spain and Italy, where it provides payments services to merchants and businesses. SOFORT AG claims that online retailers are implementing more payment options in order to meet the customers` payment preferences when they shop online.

In Q1, 2015 the company saw a growth of 40%, compared to the same period in 2014. SOFORT Banking is a payment method for online retailers who focus on the needs of their customers and want to expand internationally.

SOFORT AG is integrated in over 30,000 shops in 13 countries across Europe. Companies such as Dell, Deutsche Bahn, Doc Morris, IKEA, Nestlé, Obi, Rossmann, redcoon and notebookbilliger.de amongst others, process their payments using SOFORT Banking.