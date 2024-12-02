Sofort and Rothoshop partner for Sofort Banking integration

As per the agreement, the Sofort Banking payment system for online payments will now be available in the Rotho online shop.

Sofort Banking works like an automated payment in advance made via an ordinary bank transfer. The system supports traditional payment methods and prepayments. Currently, Sofort Banking is offered by almost 25 000 online shops in 10 countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Spain) and is handling over 3 million of transactions per month.