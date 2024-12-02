Socure receives new ISO certifications for privacy and security controls

These internationally recognized standards pertain to the privacy, confidentiality, and security controls of its ID+ system and service and help organizations keep information assets — including personally identifiable information (PII) about consumers — secure, private, and confidential within a cloud-based environment.

The certification was issued by A-lign, an independent and accredited certification body, following the successful completion of a formal audit that verified Socure’s process and controls meet the requirements of ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018.

The predictive analytics company also completed its annual re-attestation of its SOC 2 type 2 report with an expanded scope that now includes privacy and security controls. A-lign tested the operational effectiveness of controls, and certified that Socure satisfies rigorous international standards in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data.