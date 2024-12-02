Socure launches Aida bot for a trusted online transactions environment

Named in honor of Ada Lovelace, the world’s first computer scientist, Aida uses artificial intelligence to process billions of multi-dimensional online and offline data points per second to validate the authenticity of digital identities in real-time.

By providing a multidimensional view of consumers based on applying self-training, predictive analytics models to hundreds of online and offline data sources, Aida enables financial services organizations to automatically approve more digital transactions than previously possible without performing manual reviews.

Aida learns customer identity from their digital footprints to calculate risk and correlation scores, which enable businesses to increase online transaction acceptance rates as well as reduce manual reviews and fraud. In the future it could provide consumers with a portable “Socure Verified” identity that can be used with participating financial institutions and ecommerce merchants.